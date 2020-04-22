Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: Tablighi Markaz attendee from Sudan tests positive in Sultanpur (Representative image)

A Sudanese national who attended Tablighi Markaz in New Delhi has been found positive in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The person is part of the group of 10 who had attended Tablighi Markaz held in the month of March in New Delhi. The Sudanese national was tested twice. The first test did not indicate any coronavirus infection.

However, he has been found positive. The samples were taken on March 19 and the reports were made available on Tuesday.

The group comprising 10 Sudanese nationals and 5 others had come to Sultanpur on March 18. They were kept in quarantine. The case was registered against them under various sections as it was suspected that these people have come to Sultanpur after attending Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in New Delhi's Nizamuddin emerged as one of India's worst coronavirus hotspots. The Union Health Ministry has previously said that nearly a third of the country's infected persons had a connection with the controversial religious gathering that took place between March 13 and 15. The Union Home Ministry has said that more than 8,000 Tablighi followers, including foreigners, could have attended the gathering.

