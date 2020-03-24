Image Source : Chennai: 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported; total cases rises to 15 in Tamil Nadu

In a recent update of coronavirus cases in India, Tamil Nadu has reported three new cases of COVID-19. With these fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases rises to 15. A 74-yr-old man and a 52-yr-old woman, residents of Porur and Purasaivakkam respectively had returned from the USA. While 25 yr-old woman returned from Switzerland is a resident of Keelkattalai in Tamil Nadu.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister, all three patients have been kept under isolation and they are stable.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced the lockdown in the state in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Health Minister of Tamil Nadu C Vijayabaskar announced to convert The Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital in Chennai's Mount Road into a special facility with 350 beds, to treat COVID-19 patients.

