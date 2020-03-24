Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Health workers who attend to coronavirus patients to be paid one month's extra salary

In a big announcement amid coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in the state, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced one month's extra salary for Health Department workers like doctors, nurses and others, who attend to coronavirus patients. Tamil Nadu Assembly members at the assembly clapped for a minute expressing gratitude towards the health department, police and all other departments working amid coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister also said that the government will implement the welfare measures at an outlay of Rs 3,280 crore.

This announcement comes after the health minister of Tamil Nadu C Vijayabaskar announced to convert The Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital in Chennai's Mount Road into a special facility with 350 beds, to treat COVID-19 patients.

The state government evoked a statewide lockdown till March 31 on Monday to combat the spread of coronavirus as a precautionary measure and to maintain social distancing among the people.

The state government in the assembly also announced Rs 1000 each to all ration cardholders to avoid long queues at ration shops, owing to the lockdown in the state. In addition to that, the government also announced to provide free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities on token basis.

