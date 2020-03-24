Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 1000 each for ration card holders to avoid long queues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced Rs 1000 each to all ration cardholders to avoid long queues at ration shops, owing to the lockdown in the state. In addition to that, the government also announced to provide free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities on token basis. The announcement comes a day after the state government evoked a statewide lockdown till March 31 on Monday to combat the spread of coronavirus as a precautionary measure and to maintain social distancing among the people.

Tamil Nadu Assembly members at the assembly today clapped for a minute expressing gratitude towards the health department, police and all other departments working amid coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister also said that the government will implement the welfare measures at an outlay of Rs 3,280 crore.

Moreover, continued supply of subsidised food at Amma Canteens, setting up of kitchens for the supply of food for destitute across the state and two days special wages for those who had worked under the MNREGA, were also among the biggest announcements by the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced to convert The Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital in Chennai's Mount Road into a special facility with 350 beds, to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Karnataka - Tamil Nadu border in Hosur was also sealed to avoid transmission through inter-state borders. So far, 10 coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

