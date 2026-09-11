Fenerbahce coach announces shocking resignation during press conference; club refuses to accept

New Delhi:

Ismail Kartal announced his resignation as Fenerbahce head coach shortly after the Turkish club drew 1-1 with Roma in the Champions League. However, President Aziz Yildirim immediately rejected the decision and insisted the 65-year-old remains in charge.

Interestingly, Kartal delivered the announcement during his post-match press conference after the game. During which he brought an abrupt turn to his fourth spell at the Istanbul club. He had returned in June 2026 after Fenerbahce secured a Champions League return following an 18-year absence.

“I have been here three months. From the beginning of the season until today, the training sessions and camps we held with the players, and the efforts of our president, have been very helpful. Those were wonderful days. As of this evening, I congratulate my players and resign from my position. I made this decision to pave the way for my club. We made this decision together as a team,” Kartal announced.

“From now on, to help Fenerbahce, my players and future coaches, I have resigned from my position, with the intention of never returning,” he added.

Fenerbahce have played four matches into the Super Lig season. They managed to secure two wins, while losing the other two. Their first Champions League fixture against Roma ended on level terms.

Yildirim refuses to let Kartal leave

After the press conference was over, Yildirim responded by making clear that he had no intention of allowing the resignation to stand.

“Ismail Kartal is still in charge. The club should support our coach. Until I leave, Ismail Kartal is the head coach of Fenerbahce,” Yildirim said.

The president said Kartal cited the intense pressure surrounding his position and a bottle thrown from the stands during the Roma match when explaining his decision. Fenerbahce later confirmed that the spectator responsible had been identified and banned from the stadium.

Yildirim also criticised the conduct of supporters and the media, urging them to respect Kartal and the club's values. “This community should support Ismail Kartal. You can't show support by throwing punches at him like this. Ismail Kartal doesn't need to say he'll continue. I am his senior. I said he'll continue, and that's it. We're a family."

On the other hand, the resignation announcement also surprised Fenerbahce's squad. Defender Archie Brown, who scored the second-half equaliser against Roma after Bryan Cristante's first-half goal, said he was unaware Kartal had announced his departure.

“What do you mean he resigned? As coach? He's not the coach any more? He said this just now? I didn't know about this,” Brown told CBS Sports.

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