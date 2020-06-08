Highest single day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases in India. Tally crosses 2.56 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.56 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,56,611 including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 recovered and 7,135 deaths, as per latest figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, a 5-member committee formed by Delhi government predicted that Delhi could witness as high as 1 lakh cases of coronavirus by June end which will require at least 15,000 COVID-19 dedicated beds.
From June 8 (today) onwards, restaurants, worship places across the country will reopen once again after a gap of almost more than 2 months, however, social distancing norms have to be followed by the people and authorities while reopening these places.
Delhi CM Kejriwal also addressed a press conference and said, "Places of worship, malls, restaurant shall open in Delhi as per the Centre guidelines. However, banquet halls and hotels will remain closed."
Kejriwal also said that the hotels and banquet halls may be converted into hospitals in the coming days, if required. The Chief Minister also announced that the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be open from Monday.
Kejriwal had announced the sealing of the border with the adjoining states for a week amid the rise in the numbers of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the city.
The Chief Minister once again urged the people to wear face masks while going out and also appealed the senior citizens to stay at home.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has risen to 27,654 with 769 fatalities due to the pandemic.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|Andhra Pradesh
|1951
|2682
|75
|4708
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|1
|0
|51
|Assam
|1946
|615
|4
|2565
|Bihar
|2578
|2480
|30
|5088
|Chandigarh
|36
|273
|5
|314
|Chhattisgarh
|786
|283
|4
|1073
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|18
|2
|0
|20
|Delhi
|16229
|10664
|761
|27654
|Goa
|235
|65
|0
|300
|Gujarat
|5186
|13635
|1249
|20070
|Haryana
|2286
|2134
|28
|4448
|Himachal Pradesh
|184
|224
|5
|413
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2830
|1216
|41
|4087
|Jharkhand
|602
|490
|7
|1099
|Karnataka
|3259
|2132
|61
|5452
|Kerala
|1096
|803
|15
|1914
|Ladakh
|52
|50
|1
|103
|Madhya Pradesh
|2658
|6331
|412
|9401
|Maharashtra
|43601
|39314
|3060
|85975
|Manipur
|120
|52
|0
|172
|Meghalaya
|22
|13
|1
|36
|Mizoram
|33
|1
|0
|34
|Nagaland
|110
|8
|0
|118
|Odisha
|953
|1894
|9
|2856
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|Punjab
|451
|2106
|51
|2608
|Rajasthan
|2718
|7641
|240
|10599
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Tamil Nadu
|14399
|16999
|269
|31667
|Telengana
|1747
|1710
|123
|3580
|Tripura
|608
|192
|0
|800
|Uttarakhand
|814
|528
|13
|1355
|Uttar Pradesh
|4076
|6185
|275
|10536
|West Bengal
|4488
|3303
|396
|8187
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9189
|9189
|Total#
|125381
|124095
|7135
|256611
ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 7 million mark; death toll at 4,05,272
ALSO READ | IMD issues weather alert for 6 states; heavy rainfall predicted for next 48 hours