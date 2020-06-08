Highest single day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases in India. Tally crosses 2.56 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Markings are seen indicating worshippers to maintain social distancing on a sidewalk outside a mosque in Bengaluru.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.56 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,56,611 including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 recovered and 7,135 deaths, as per latest figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, a 5-member committee formed by Delhi government predicted that Delhi could witness as high as 1 lakh cases of coronavirus by June end which will require at least 15,000 COVID-19 dedicated beds.

From June 8 (today) onwards, restaurants, worship places across the country will reopen once again after a gap of almost more than 2 months, however, social distancing norms have to be followed by the people and authorities while reopening these places.

Delhi CM Kejriwal also addressed a press conference and said, "Places of worship, malls, restaurant shall open in Delhi as per the Centre guidelines. However, banquet halls and hotels will remain closed."

Kejriwal also said that the hotels and banquet halls may be converted into hospitals in the coming days, if required. The Chief Minister also announced that the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be open from Monday.

Kejriwal had announced the sealing of the border with the adjoining states for a week amid the rise in the numbers of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the city.

The Chief Minister once again urged the people to wear face masks while going out and also appealed the senior citizens to stay at home.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has risen to 27,654 with 769 fatalities due to the pandemic.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1951 2682 75 4708 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51 Assam 1946 615 4 2565 Bihar 2578 2480 30 5088 Chandigarh 36 273 5 314 Chhattisgarh 786 283 4 1073 Dadar Nagar Haveli 18 2 0 20 Delhi 16229 10664 761 27654 Goa 235 65 0 300 Gujarat 5186 13635 1249 20070 Haryana 2286 2134 28 4448 Himachal Pradesh 184 224 5 413 Jammu and Kashmir 2830 1216 41 4087 Jharkhand 602 490 7 1099 Karnataka 3259 2132 61 5452 Kerala 1096 803 15 1914 Ladakh 52 50 1 103 Madhya Pradesh 2658 6331 412 9401 Maharashtra 43601 39314 3060 85975 Manipur 120 52 0 172 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36 Mizoram 33 1 0 34 Nagaland 110 8 0 118 Odisha 953 1894 9 2856 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 Punjab 451 2106 51 2608 Rajasthan 2718 7641 240 10599 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 Tamil Nadu 14399 16999 269 31667 Telengana 1747 1710 123 3580 Tripura 608 192 0 800 Uttarakhand 814 528 13 1355 Uttar Pradesh 4076 6185 275 10536 West Bengal 4488 3303 396 8187 Cases being reassigned to states 9189 9189 Total# 125381 124095 7135 256611

