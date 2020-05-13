Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 26 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 951; death toll at 32

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 951 after 26 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 442 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 32 have died, State Health Department said on Wednesday. Out of the new cases, eleven cases are reported from Bidar, four from Hassan, three from Bengaluru urban, two each from Kalaburgi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Vijayapura, and one each from Bellary, Dakshina Kannada.

"Twenty-six new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 951 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 32 deaths and 442 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Among the new cases, while eleven are from containment zone in Bidar, seven are with travel history to Maharashtra, five are contacts of patients already tested positive, one each are from containment zone in Kalaburagi and with history of SARI, and the other person's contact is under tracing.

The single death reported was that of a 60-year-old man in Kalaburgi district. The deceased man from a containment zone was brought dead on May 11 to a designated hospital in Kalaburagi, and he has tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

