Coronavirus cases in India cross 2.36 lakh mark; deaths at 6,642. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A security person wearing protective gear checks the identity of a passenger through a glass before allowing her inside the departure terminal at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.36 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,36,657 including 1,15,942 active cases, 1,14,073 recovered and 6,642 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, the country has witnessed a spike of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases ad 294 deaths.

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded a staggering new high of 139 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, while Mumbai's total fatalities crossed the 1,500 mark, health officials said. The state recorded its highest single-day death figure on Friday, making it the third time in June and the sixth time in 10 days that it has witnessed a 100-plus toll.

The previous highs of three-digit tallies were in the past three days - 103 on June 2, 122 on June 3, 123 on June 4. The latest toll includes 93 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone - the worst-hit in the country, besides 2,436 new positive cases across the state.

This comes to roughly one death every 10 minutes, and an average of 101 new cases notched every hour in the state. Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2,000 cases daily for the past 11 consecutive days, with the previous highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1654 2576 73 4303 Arunachal Pradesh 44 1 0 45 Assam 1651 498 4 2153 Bihar 2342 2225 29 4596 Chandigarh 77 222 5 304 Chhattisgarh 633 244 2 879 Dadar Nagar Haveli 13 1 0 14 Delhi 15311 10315 708 26334 Goa 131 65 0 196 Gujarat 4901 13003 1190 19094 Haryana 1439 2134 24 3597 Himachal Pradesh 199 189 5 393 Jammu and Kashmir 2202 1086 36 3324 Jharkhand 464 410 7 881 Karnataka 3090 1688 57 4835 Kerala 973 712 14 1699 Ladakh 48 48 1 97 Madhya Pradesh 2734 5878 384 8996 Maharashtra 42224 35156 2849 80229 Manipur 91 41 0 132 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 Mizoram 21 1 0 22 Nagaland 94 0 0 94 Odisha 996 1604 8 2608 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 Punjab 344 2069 48 2461 Rajasthan 2507 7359 218 10084 Sikkim 3 0 0 3 Tamil Nadu 12700 15762 232 28694 Telengana 1550 1627 113 3290 Tripura 519 173 0 692 Uttarakhand 860 344 11 1215 Uttar Pradesh 3828 5648 257 9733 West Bengal 4025 2912 366 7303 Cases being reassigned to states 8192 8192 Total# 115942 114073 6642 236657

