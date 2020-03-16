Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: ASI monuments, museums to remain shut till March 31

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Tourism Ministry has decided to close all museum and ASI monuments for general public till March 31.

"Keeping in view the outbreak of deadly virus, we have decided to close all museum and ASI monument till March 31 to make sure the spreading of virus is stopped," Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told IANS.

"The national museum will also remain close for the period," he said.

Among most popular ASI monuments are one of the world's most visited sites, Taj Mahal, and monuments like Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb among others.

The decision comes just minutes after the government on Wednesday issued a fresh comprehensive advisory on social distancing measures in view of the spread of Covid-19 disease.

The government has suggested closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.