Image Source : Coronavirus: Are hand-sanitizers the ONLY solution to protect yourself from COVID-19?

Taking precautions at your own level is the first and foremost step to protect yourself from the deadly Coronavirus. In the testing times when the world is coming together to battle the virus, you also need to know what all you can do to minimize its spread.

One such question being asked is: Are hand-sanitizers the only solution to protect yourself from Coronavirus?

According to the Health Ministry, you should prioritize frequent hand washing with soap and water. It is the most effective way to stay protected from COVID-19, the ministry said.

You should go for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you do not have the facilities for washing your hands with soap and water. And this is perhaps the reason why you should the sanitizer handy. You should carry it if you are out as you may not have the arrangement to wash your hands every now and then.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Should everyone wear a mask to fight COVID-19?

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Here's a Health Insurance policy to help you fight COVID-19!