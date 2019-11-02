Construction work on in Greator Noida despite EPCA ban; Director of real estate firm arrested

Image Source : PTI Construction work on in Gr Noida despite EPCA ban; Director of real estate firm arrested

A director of a real estate firm was held on Saturday after it was allegedly found violating the ban on construction work at a site in Greater Noida, the first arrest after curbs were imposed on such activities in Delhi-NCR following an alarming spike in pollution, officials said. Also a penalty of Rs 5 lakh was slapped on another group, Blue Walk Pathway, in Greater Noida (West), while Mahagun and Gaurs group were served notice for violating guidelines on containing air pollution, the officials said.

The construction was being carried out by Saviour Green Arch builder at a project site in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, an official said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dadri, Rajeev Rai said a joint inspection was carried out by officials from the regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the district administration and the district police.

“Vinod Kumar, the director of Saviour Green Arch, was arrested from the site and a case has been lodged against the group. Blue Walk Pathway was slapped a Rs 5 lakh penalty for violating the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” Rai said. “Mahagun and Gaurs Group had a stone crusher plant and a mixer plant at their project sites and have been issued a notice which has sought their explanation, failing which action would be initiated against them,”.

He said the action has been taken in view of the alarming levels of air pollution in the region and to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines set by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a panel mandated by the Supreme Court. The EPCA on Friday had declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction activity till November 5. As the pollution levels in the region entered the "severe plus" category", panel also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season.

The air quality index (AQI) in Gautam Buddh Nagar remained over 400, that is, in the "severe" category on Saturday.

