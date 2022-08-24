Wednesday, August 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Technical glitch or sabotage': Congress after YouTube channel deleted, in touch with Google

'Technical glitch or sabotage': Congress after YouTube channel deleted, in touch with Google

Congress YouTube channel deleted: The party has contacted Google-YouTube to recover the channel.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2022 17:24 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights

  • Congress said its YouTube channel has been deleted
  • The party questioned whether it was a technical glitch or sabotage
  • Congress said it's in touch with Google, YouTube to recover the channel

Congress YouTube channel deleted: The Congress on Wednesday informed that its YouTube channel has been deleted adding they are fixing it and are in touch with Google-YouTube teams.

Taking to Twitter, Congress said, "Hi, Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams. We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon."

ALSO READTejashwi Yadav goes ballistic in Bihar Assembly: 'When BJP fears, it uses its three 'jamai' - CBI, ED, IT'

ALSO READJaiveer Shergill quits Congress: 'Have been trying to meet Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka but...'

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News