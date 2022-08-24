'Technical glitch or sabotage': Congress after YouTube channel deleted, in touch with Google

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Congress YouTube channel deleted: The Congress on Wednesday informed that its YouTube channel has been deleted adding they are fixing it and are in touch with Google-YouTube teams.

Taking to Twitter, Congress said, "Hi, Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams. We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon."

