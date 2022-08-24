Jaiveer Shergill resigns as Congress National Spokesperson, blasts at Sonia-Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned from the post of national spokesman saying that party's decision making is no longer for interest of public and country where ground reality is being consistently ignored.

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy & consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Jaiveer Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"I've resigned from all posts in the Congress party. The primary reason for the resignation is that the decision-making in INC is no longer being done keeping the interests of the public. It's purely being influenced by a coterie who merely indulges in sycophancy," Shergill said while lashing out at the party.

"In the past 8 years, I've not taken anything from Congress but only poured into the party. Today when I'm being pushed to bow down before people because they're close to the top leadership; this isn't acceptable to me," Shergill said.

"The decision-making of the Congress party is not in sync with the ground reality anymore. I've been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, but we are not welcomed in the office," he added.

