Congress leader Rashid Alvi's calls Ram Bhakts 'nisachar'; BJP responds

Congress leader Rashid Alvi's calls Ram Bhakts 'nisachar'

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has stoked a fresh controversy with a remark wherein he equated 'Ram Bhakts' with 'nisachar' (demon). He said that people should be aware of those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"Jo Jai Shri Ram ka naara lagate hai wo sab muni nahi, wo nisachar hai. Aise logon se saavdhan rehne ki jarurat hai. (Those who say Jai Shri Ram are not saints, they are demons. Need to be alert)," Alvi said at an event.

Senior BJP leader and party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted the video of Alvi's statement and trained guns on the Congress party.

"After Salman Khurshid, now Congress leader Rashid Alvi is calling those who say Jai Shri Ram as rakshas (demons). How much poison is mixed in the thoughts of the Congress towards the devotees of Ram," he tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that such comments about Ram Bhakts are not acceptable. "Politics should not be done on Ram. This has hurt the sentiments of Ram followers. People will give a befitting reply. Such remarks about Ram Bhakts are inappropriate," he said.

Alvi's statement comes amidst a raging controversy over Congress leader Salman Khurshid's new book. Khurshid in the chapter called 'The Saffron Sky' of his just-released book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' has compared Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram.

"Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," he states in his new book on page number 113.

