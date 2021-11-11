'At behest of Sonia, Rahul': BJP blasts Congress over Salman Khurshid's controversial book

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party over Salman Khurd's controversial book wherein he compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book.

Addressing the media here, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi should "break the silence" and "clear her view" on the matter. He also asked Sonia to immediately sack such leaders from the party.

"Why is Sonia ji not immediately sacking such leaders from the party (Congress). In politics, you can be our opponent, but you cannot be the enemy of the country. The Congress party is spreading hatred against Hindus," he told reporters.

He alleged that the Congress party is dividing the society. "How to spread poison in the society, how to do Hindu-Muslim politics, Congress has done just this," Bhatia said.

The BJP leader said that the great contribution of the country's majority and their sacrifice have helped in keeping the country intact, but the Congress party is "crushing their sentiments, hurting them again and again".

"This is being done at the behest of Sonia ji and Rahul ji. This happens again and again," he said. "Why is the Congress party doing this? These lines and thoughts are not of anyone Congress leader, but this is the ideology of the Congress today."

Khurshid, a former Union Minister and maternal grandson of India's third President Zakir Hussain, in the chapter called 'The Saffron Sky' of his just-released book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' has compared Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram.

"Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," he states in his new book on page number 113.

Meanwhile, a criminal complaint has been filed against Salman Khurshid in Delhi. The complaint was filed by Vivek Garg, a Delhi-based lawyer. He has urged the police to lodge a case against the Congress leader for 'defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism'.

