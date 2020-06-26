Friday, June 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Friday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2020 18:33 IST
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tests positive for COVID-19
Image Source : PTI

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Friday.

While he has mild symptoms like fever, the sources said, his wife has also tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.

After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus.

Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X