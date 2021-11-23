Col Santosh Babu to receive Mahavir Chakra posthumously today

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Col Santosh Babu

Col. Santosh Babu will receive the Mahavir Chakra posthumously on Tuesday for resisting the Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.

Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh, Sepoy Gurtej Singh will receive their Vir Chakras posthumously for their gallant actions against the vicious attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley in June last year as part of the Operation Snow Leopard.

IN PICS: Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman gets Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra for Major Dhoundiyal

ALSO READ: Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16 in Feb 2019, awarded Vir Chakra

Latest India News