Image Source : PTI (FILE) Those opposing CAA don't want to oppose illegal Bangladeshi migrants: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday targetted those opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Fadnavis said that those opposing CAA do not want to oppose 3 crore Bangladeshi who illegally entered the country and carried out violent activities. He was speaking at a pro-CAA rally in Mumbai.

"The CAA seeks to offer relief to those who have suffered a lot. Mothers and sisters in these families have been raped," said Fadnavis as he referred to persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Those opposing CAA do not want to oppose 3 crore Bangladeshi who entered India illegally and carried out bomb blasts," Fadnavis said during course of his speech.

Talking to reporters before participating in rally organised by his party in support of the Act, Fadnavis accused the opposition of misleading Indian Muslims.

"Pakistan did not fulfill the (implicit) assurance during Partition that minorities will be protected (in both the countries). Hence India has to look after them because they are our people," said the former chief minister.

"The opposition is deliberately trying to create misunderstanding among Indian Muslims about the Act. For vote bank politics, opposition is trying to create unrest," he alleged.

The leaders who are saying that the Act will not be implemented in their states do not respect the Constitution, the BJP leader further said.

"Laws passed by Parliament have to be implemented by states. If they oppose this, it shows they don't respect the Constitution," Fadnavis said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | No CAA in Bengal till I am alive: Mamata Banerjee's fresh offensive against BJP

Watch | Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi to prove that CAA has provision to take away citizenship of anyone