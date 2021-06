Follow us on Image Source : ANI CID Inspector shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

An Inspector in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday. The incident took place in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

According to police sources, the cop was identified as Pervaiz Ahmad Dar, who was posted at Parimpora police station.

Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off by joing forces to track doiwn the attackers.

