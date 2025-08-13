Chief Justice on Supreme Court's stray dog relocation order: 'I will look into it' A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on August 11, noting an "extremely grim" situation caused by stray dog bites and rabies cases, especially among children, directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all stray dogs to shelters at the earliest.

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday assured that he would "look into" concerns raised over the Supreme Court's recent directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, after a lawyer cited an earlier judgement protecting community dogs from indiscriminate killing. A lawyer mentioned the issue before CJI BR Gavai, objecting to the August 11 order directing the removal of all stray dogs from public spaces in Delhi-NCR. "This is with regard to the community dogs issue. There is an earlier judgement of this court which says there cannot be indiscriminate killing of canines, of which Justice Karol was a part," the advocate said. Responding to the submission, CJI Gavai said, "But the other judge bench has already passed orders. I will look into this."

August 11 SC Directive: Relocate All Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs to Shelters

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on August 11, noting an "extremely grim" situation caused by stray dog bites and rabies cases, especially among children, directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all stray dogs to shelters at the earliest.

The court instructed Delhi to establish shelters for around 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks, with a long-term plan to increase capacity. Authorities in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad were also told to comply with the order.

Bench Warns Activists, Cites Public Safety Over Rabies and Dog Bites

The bench warned of strict action, including possible contempt proceedings, against individuals or organisations obstructing the relocation drive. In a sharp remark aimed at animal activists, the judges questioned whether "so-called lovers" of dogs could bring back children who died from rabies.

The case stems from a suo motu proceeding initiated by the top court on July 28 over the surge in stray dog bite incidents in the national capital.

The bench, citing public safety, made it clear that the directions were being issued in the "larger public interest" and that there should be no compromise in carrying out the exercise.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had also urged the court to extend the order to other NCR cities to ensure uniform implementation.

John Abraham Urges Review, Calls Dogs 'Part of Delhi's Community'

Actor John Abraham also wrote a letter to Chief Justice BR Gavai, urging a review and modification of the directive ordering the removal of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region. "I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogs respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations," Abraham stated.

Rahul Gandhi Slams SC Order, Calls for Humane and Science-Backed Policy

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the court's directive. He said that it marks a step back from decades of humane and science-backed policy. "These voiceless souls are not a 'problem' to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can make streets safe without cruelty. Completely removing them is shortsighted and erodes our compassion. Public safety and animal welfare can go hand in hand," he wrote on X.