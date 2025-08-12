SC ruling on Delhi-NCR stray dogs sparks debate: Here's how people reacted on social media The top order ruling to remove stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR has become a topic of discussion across the country. A flood of reactions has poured in on social media regarding the matter.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court decision to remove stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR has triggered widespread discussion. Social media is buzzing with reactions, with two clear sides emerging. One camp consists of dog lovers expressing deep concern saying this move will not provide a permanent solution to the problem. Meanwhile, the other includes those who welcomed the ruling citing public safety.

What has the Supreme Court ordered?

The apex court has directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be removed from the streets and placed in animal shelters. The court also expressed concern over the increasing cases of dog bites and rabies, instructing authorities to take immediate action. Special teams have been permitted for catching the dogs and anyone obstructing the process - whether an individual or an organisation - will face legal action. The court stressed that the order has been issued keeping in mind the larger public interest.

What's the social media buzz?

Rahul Gandhi: 'These voiceless souls are not the problem'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the court's directive. He said that it marks a step back from decades of humane and science-backed policy. "These voiceless souls are not a 'problem' to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can make streets safe without cruelty. Completely removing them is shortsighted and erodes our compassion. Public safety and animal welfare can go hand in hand," he wrote on X.

Priyanka Gandhi: 'They don't deserve this cruelty'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also voiced her opposition, saying the sudden removal of all stray dogs to shelters within a few weeks would lead to extreme inhumane treatment. She highlighted the lack of adequate shelter facilities and pointed out that animals in urban environments often face abuse. "Surely there is a more humane way to care for these innocent creatures and keep them safe. Dogs are the most beautiful and gentle beings, they do not deserve such cruelty," she posted on X.

Suhel Seth: 'A review petition must be filed'

Business consultant Suhel Seth expressed strong disagreement with the court's decision, saying, "A country that cannot care for its animals, especially dogs, is not a kind country. The Supreme Court is very wrong in this case. As a dog lover and a proud Indian, I say someone must file a review petition immediately."

Maneka Gandhi also reacts

Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi called the court's order unrealistic. "There is not a single shelter home for dogs in Delhi. Where will you put 300,000 dogs? First, you will have to build 3,000 pounds, each costing Rs 4-5 crore. You will need 1.5 lakh people for cleaning, staff to prepare food, and Rs 5 crore every week to run them. Are you ready for that? This is impossible,” she said, urging the court to reconsider.

Actor John Abraham writes to CJI

Actor John Abraham also wrote a letter to Chief Justice B R Gavai, urging a review and modification of the directive ordering the removal of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region. "I hope you will agree that these are not ‘strays’ but community dogs – respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations," Abraham stated.

X user Ishita Roy speaks out

X user Ishita Roy made an emotional appeal to residents of Delhi-NCR: "If you support this move, please adopt a dog. If you’ve been thinking of getting one, adopt from the streets. I did it, and it changed my life forever. Don’t let them die in shelters."

Another user, Saurabh Shrivastava said that a new order to remove them from the streets means many will be caged, starved, or worse. "I have had 2 indies — one lived 19 yrs, the other is thriving at 14. They are tough, loving, & perfect for our climate. Adopt. Speak up. Save them."

