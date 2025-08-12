‘No food disposal in open’: Supreme Court over stray dogs on premises A day after ordering removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court has moved to address their presence inside its own complex.

New Delhi:

Just a day after its order on removing stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a circular on the rising number of stray dogs within its premises."It has been observed that incidents of roaming of stray dogs in the corridors and also inside the lift in and around the Supreme Court Complex have increased significantly," the circular noted, instructing immediate action.

Food disposal rules to prevent dog entry

The circular laid down strict rules for disposing of leftover food to prevent attracting animals.

"All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers," it said, stressing that this would reduce bite risks and improve hygiene.

The directive followed a meeting between Supreme Court administration and officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to address the issue.

On Monday, the apex court had directed civic authorities to immediately capture, sterilise and permanently relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters. Calling the situation “serious”, it ordered no compromise in enforcement.

The order triggered outrage among animal welfare groups. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police filed an FIR against activists who gathered at India Gate to protest the move.