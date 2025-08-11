SC orders removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within 8 weeks, mandates permanent shelters The court also warned that if any person or organisation comes in the way of picking up stray dogs, action will be taken. The court stressed that infants and young children should not, at any cost, fall prey to stray dogs.

New Delhi:

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday directed all civic bodies in the Delhi-NCR region to round up every stray dog within eight weeks and shift them to designated dog shelters. The decision comes after the apex court took suo motu cognisance of a tragic media report highlighting the death of a six-year-old girl, Chavi Sharma, who succumbed to rabies following a dog bite in Delhi.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, described the growing menace of stray dog attacks as a "grim situation" and emphasized that the move is in the public interest. “We are not doing this for ourselves. No sentiments should interfere,” the bench remarked. The court refused to entertain any objections from animal rights activists and warned that it would take contempt action against anyone obstructing the process.

The apex court ordered civic agencies in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad to immediately begin construction of dog shelters equipped with professionals for sterilisation, immunisation, and long-term care. “Not a single dog should be released once caught,” the court strictly stated.

All shelters are to be monitored by CCTV to ensure no stray animals are removed or escape. Additionally, authorities must establish a dedicated helpline to report dog bite cases. Amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwala advised civic agencies to act swiftly and, “for the time being, forget the rules,” underlining the urgency. The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, backed the court’s directive, stating, “We cannot sacrifice our children for a few dog lovers.”

The Supreme Court’s move stems from Articles 32, 226, and 142 of the Constitution, empowering it to enforce fundamental rights and take necessary action. It had earlier termed the July 28 media report, “City hounded by strays and kids pay price,” as “highly disturbing,” citing hundreds of bite incidents and several fatalities, especially among children and the elderly.

According to official data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, a total of 49 rabies cases were reported in the national capital between January and June this year, news agency PTI reported last month. As many as 35,198 animal bite incidents were reported in the capital during this period.

Authorities have been asked to submit an action plan within eight days. The Supreme Court reiterated that there can be no compromise in ensuring public safety.