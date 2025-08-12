‘These voiceless souls are not problems to be erased’: Rahul on SC order to relocate strays in Delhi-NCR Rahul Gandhi criticised the Supreme Court’s order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calling it a step back from humane and science-backed policy.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, saying, “Humane and science-backed solutions, not blanket removals, can ensure public safety without cruelty.” Expressing concern over rising dog bite and rabies cases, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered authorities in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to immediately start picking up stray dogs and shift them to shelters. It warned of legal action against any individual or organisation obstructing the process and allowed creation of a dedicated force for the task.

Rahul Gandhi on SC directive

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion.”

SC directive receives mixed reactions

While several animal welfare groups and politicians opposed the order, citing it as impractical and inhumane, many Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) welcomed it, saying it would bring relief from the stray menace. URJA president Atul Goyal also urged similar action against stray cattle.

Delhi Mayor Iqbal Singh supported the Supreme Court’s decision, saying an action plan will be prepared to implement it within six weeks. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta termed the stray dog menace “gigantic” and promised a planned, systematic policy in line with the directive.

PETA India, FIAPO, and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi opposed the ruling, calling it impractical, financially unviable, and harmful to the ecological balance. Maneka Gandhi estimated the cost at ₹15,000 crore and described the judgment as “angry” and “unworkable.”