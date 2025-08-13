#बेजुबानों की आवाज़: Safe Streets, Safe Strays, India TV's Search for Solution The Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR has raised an important question. On one side is the concern for humans, and on the other is the life of voiceless animals. Removing or eliminating them cannot be the solution. So, what is the way forward?

New Delhi:

"They cannot speak their pain, so listen to them. They cannot fight for themselves, so fight for them."

The Supreme Court's ruling on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR has sparked a serious question. On one hand, there is concern for human safety; on the other, for the lives of voiceless animals. Eliminating or removing them is not the real solution. So, what's the way forward? What should be done?

India TV is looking for answers - and you can help.

We need an approach that is both humane and practical.

Right now, there are no shelters, no funds, and no concrete plan. So, what can be done? We can't just leave them on the streets, but we can't let them die either. Where can they be kept? How can they be cared for? Share your ideas and suggestions with us:

WhatsApp: 93505 93505

Email: idea@indiatvnews.com