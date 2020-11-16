Jharkhand prohibits Chhath Puja in water bodies in wake of COVID-19. Check full guidelines

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand prohibits Chhath Puja in water bodies in wake of COVID-19

The Jharkhand government has banned performing the Chhath Puja on water bodies in the state. The decision by the state government comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Committee late on Sunday, all precautions will be taken by the government to ensure the safety of people amid the pandemic while performing the Chhath Puja.

Performing Chhath Puja in the waters of public ponds/lakes/rivers/dams/reservoirs/any other water body will remain prohibited to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This decision has been taken as it would not be possible to maintain social distancing while performing Chhath Puja in water

The ritual of 'arghya' is mandatory to perform the Chhath Puja

Individuals will not be allowed to barricade/earmark or arrange special lighting on the ghats of Chhath Puja

No stalls of any kind shall be set up by anyone on or near the banks of any public pond/lake/river/dam/reservoir/any other water body

Bursting of firecrackers in public places is prohibited

No one would be allowed to organise any musical or cultural programme near the water bodies during the Chhath festival

The festival, to be held from November 17 to 21 this year, is usually marked by huge congregations. As there is a fixed time to perform the rituals, it

would be difficult to control the crowd, the order said.

A total of 1,06,064 people have tested positive for COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand so far, of which 924 have succumbed to the infection.

