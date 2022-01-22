Central Vista project inches closer to completion; will have red granite walkways, stepped gardens

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Preparations underway at redeveloped Central Vista Avenue for Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The ambitious Central Vista project is now inching closer to completion as the Central Avenue of the project is now 80% ready. Around 40,000 square meters green area has been increased in the Central Avenue area as compared to before. According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, there will be a total of 915 light poles, including those in gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock.

Earlier, there used to be red gravel in about 94 thousand square meter area on both sides of Rajpath, but now red stone tiles have been installed have made the width of Rajpath has become 350 meters.

The length of Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate is about two and a half kilometres. Additionally, a 16-km walkway has now been built on both sides of the Rajpath in Central Vista. This walkway has been built along the canal on either side of the Rajpath. 422 benches have been installed for tourists on both sides of the Rajpath.

Water will be collected using a water harvesting system and from time to time the same water will be sprayed by automatic machines on both sides of Rajpath on the grass. 6 thousand sprinklers have been installed for sprinkling water.

On January 11, Union Minister Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had said the recent record rainfall had delayed the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project by “a day or two, but not more”. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue.

