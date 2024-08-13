Central Railway to run 18 special trains for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Special trains: To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the long weekend for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, Central Railway has announced 18 special trains running between August 15 and 20, 2024. These trains will connect major destinations to offer convenient travel options for passengers celebrating the holidays.

The special trains will operate on routes including Mumbai to Nagpur, Mumbai to Madgaon, Mumbai to Kolhapur, Pune to Nagpur, and Kalaburagi to Bengaluru.

Central Railway has decided to run two trains between LTT Mumbai-Nagpur, 4 trains between LTT Mumbai-Madgaon, 2 trains between CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur, 4 trains between Pune-Nagpur and 6 trains between Kalaburagi-Bengaluru. These trains aim to ease passenger movement during the busy long weekend. Bookings can be made through the railway website (http://www.irctc.co.in) or at the nearest computerized reservation centre.

Special trains by Central Railway

LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services)

LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services)

CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services)

Pune-Nagpur (4 services)

Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services)

Trains will halt at these stations

The special trains operated by Central Railway will make stops at the following stations:

Thane

Panvel

Pen

Roha

Mangaon

Veer (only for train 01168)

Khed

Chiplun

Sawarda

Aravali Road (only for train 01168)

Sangameshwar Road

Ratnagiri

Adavali

Vilavade (only for train 01168)

Rajapur Road

Vaibhavwadi Road

Nandgaon (only for train 01168)

Kankavli

Each special train will consist of:

2 AC-2 tier coaches

6 AC-3 tier coaches

8 sleeper class coaches

4 general second class coaches

1 guard brake van

1 generator car

Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said that special trains have been planned to offer convenient travel options for passengers during the long weekend, which includes Independence Day and the Rakhi festival. "CR decided to run these special trains given the increased demand," he added.

Notably, the reservations for the special trains are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.

