Delhi airport tightens security, imposes curbs on non-scheduled flights on Independence Day: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of Delhi airport premises.

Delhi airport is set to implement restrictions on non-scheduled flights during specified hours on August 15, as part of heightened security measures for Independence Day celebrations. According to an official statement, non-scheduled flights, including those operated by private jets and non-commercial airlines, will not be permitted to take off or land between 6 am and 10 am, and from 4 pm to 7 pm on that day. These curbs will apply to all non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and private jet operations, but regular commercial flight schedules will not be affected, according to an official. The official also confirmed that there would be no impact on flights operated by the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, or Army aviation helicopters.

Besides, state-owned aircraft, helicopters flying Governor or Chief Minister as well as flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation are exempted from the restrictions, the official said. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in this regard. Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

Notably, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport.

Delhi Police tightens security

Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets. On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

78th Independence Day

India is preparing to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. The day holds immense importance as it reminds us of the ultimate sacrifices of both heard and unheard heroes of the nation's freedom struggle. On this day, citizens across the nation come together to honour the sacrifices and contributions of freedom fighters who fought valiantly for India's independence. Independence Day 2024 not only commemorates the country's freedom but also reaffirms the collective spirit of the nation.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Delhi Airport faces chaos as security tightens for Independence Day; travellers share videos, photos | WATCH