Delhi airport faces chaos as security tightens for Independence Day; travellers share videos, photos | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@THEAWKWARDSTOIC A scene from the Delhi Airport amid chaos.

In preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, heightened security measures have caused significant disruptions at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport. Passengers experienced long queues and considerable confusion due to the intensified security protocols. Several travellers took to social media platform X to share images and videos of the overcrowded terminal and to express frustration over the "pathetic situation" they were facing.

Passengers complain of inconvenience

In addition, many passengers reported that there were no prior notifications or announcements regarding the ongoing delays and disruptions. Taking to X, a passenger wrote, "This is not railway station nor bus stand nor any public park, This is our world famous IGI Airport Terminal 3 New Delhi, 2-3 hours waiting time for security, Passengers has been increasing day by day but resources is same as before."

Another passenger expressed dissatisfaction with the crowd management at the airport, sharing photos of the overcrowded T3 Terminal. He criticised the lack of support from airport staff and noted the poor management of the crowd, stating, “Horrible scenes at the T3 airport. Long queues, no assistance from staff, and inadequate crowd control. It’s 3 pm, definitely not peak rush hours.”

Another traveller raised concerns that many passengers might miss their flights if the security check process at Delhi airport does not become more efficient. "@DelhiAirport if the security does not speed up. Lots of people are going to miss their flights (sic)," he wrote on X.

Delhi Airport responds to passengers' concerns

In response to passenger concerns, Delhi airport officials have assured that on-ground staff are doing their utmost to minimize any inconvenience and are working closely with CISF officials to ensure a smooth travel experience. The airport acknowledged that security has been increased ahead of Independence Day, which has led to longer security check procedures. They emphasized that these measures are essential for maintaining safety during the holiday period and asked passengers for their understanding and cooperation. "We understand your concern. Please be assured our on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers and working closely with CISF officials for a smooth travelling experience at Delhi Airport. Further, we would like to apprise you that security at Delhi Airport has been stepped up ahead of Independence Day and subsequently, the security check procedure is taking more time. Any inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted (sic)," Delhi Airport added.

Delhi Police increases security ahead of I-Day

It should be noted here that Delhi Police has increased security arrangements by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets. On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

