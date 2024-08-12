Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police increases security, deploys over 10,000 personnel, AI-based CCTV cameras

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Independence Day 2024: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police has enhanced security measures by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel, and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras across the national capital.

Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been stationed at key locations, including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, and markets. On Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be assigned to manage traffic at major junctions throughout the city, as well as on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

700 AI-based CCTV cameras

A senior police officer said, "Multiple layers of security arrangements will be in place in Red Fort. We have already procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Da."

Police said that the AI-based facial recognition cameras being deployed will feature high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom capabilities, enabling them to identify individuals from a distance. These cameras will be installed in and around the Red Fort to ensure comprehensive security. The cameras with AI-based facial recognition and video analytic systems will ensure foolproof security, the officer said.

For the Independence Day event, more than 10,000 security personnel will be stationed at the Mughal-era fort when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation.

Additionally, an officer said a smartphone-based application will be used to verify the identities of attendees at the Red Fort. To further enhance security, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, and sharpshooters will be strategically positioned to protect the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests.

The recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump has highlighted the critical role of snipers in security arrangements for this Independence Day. During a recent meeting about the security measures at the Red Fort, the attack on Trump was discussed, and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora emphasized the need for stringent security protocols.

Delhi Police arrested wanted terroris

Recently, Delhi Police arrested a wanted terrorist, a member of the Pune module of ISIS, on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Cell arrested Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a resident of Daryaganj, from a location near Ganga Baksh Marg at the Delhi-Faridabad border. A .30-bore pistol, three live cartridges and two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to Ali's arrest. It is suspected that Ali was conducting reconnaissance for a possible attack on some VIPs based in Delhi-NCR, police had said.

"After the development teams have also intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and the verification of tenants and servants is being carried out. Meetings are also being held with resident and market welfare associations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Security arrangements for guests

The DCP further said that the police are making elaborate security arrangements for more than 20,000 to 22,000 guests who will be coming to attend the programme. "We are requesting people and even guests to come to the venue by metro. All the gates of the metro will be open. Besides, multi-layered security arrangements will be made. We are holding meetings of all the area SHOs to ensure a law and order situation. Police are fully prepared according to the inputs we have received so far," DCP Meena said.

Meanwhile, DCP IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, said that the team IGI Airport police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, is committed to ensuring security at IGI Airport in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day.

The areas surrounding the Red Fort will be demarcated as a "no kite flying zone" until the programme is over. Several personnel will be deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations to intercept kites, police said.

The Delhi Police has prohibited flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2-16 for security reasons. An order to this effect was issued by the Delhi Police Chief.

(With PTI inputs)

