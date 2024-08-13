Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro revises train timings for August 15 | Check new schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Metro

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15 to facilitate the public to attend the Independence Day ceremony. The metro will operate on all its lines from all terminal stations starting at that time, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement. The train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all the Lines till 6 am and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

Bonafide invitation card holders to get travel privileges

Additionally, individuals holding a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence for the Independence Day ceremony will be granted entry and travel privileges. "In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be permitted entry and travel on production of valid government issued photo identity card at stations," DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

"This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk metro stations, which are closest to the venue. The same invitation cards will also be valid for performing return journey from these three stations only," he said.

The regular announcements will be made inside the trains to inform the passengers about these arrangements, Dayal said, adding the cost towards such travel will be reimbursed to the DMRC by the Ministry of Defence.

Delhi Metro advisory on kite flying

Earlier on Sunday, the DMRC had issued an advisory and advised citizens not to fly kites near metro lines passing through residential areas for their own safety, as any direct or indirect contact with the 25000 Voltage OHE may prove fatal besides leading to OHE tripping or damage to the Metro train/pantograph, thereby, resulting into service disruptions.

"As the kite flying gathers pace around 15th August, there is a very likelihood of kite strings getting entangled in the OHE wires or getting stuck in the pantograph (equipment which draws power from OHE) of a moving train if the kites are flown in the vicinity of elevated Metro lines. Such incidences have the potential to not only disrupt the Metro services by damaging/tripping the OHE or pantograph but may also prove fatal to those flying kites with metallic maanjha," it said.

"To prevent such incidences, DMRC has a robust mechanism in place to check and prevent any kind of disruptions wherein dedicated teams are deployed near kite prone stations to swiftly remove the kite strings as and when spotted besides advising the train operators and station staff to be more cautious in spotting kite strings during these days.

However, DMRC also advices and appeals to the general public to refrain from flying kites in the immediate vicinity of elevated Metro lines passing through residential areas for their own safety, as any direct or indirect contact with the 25000 Voltage OHE may prove fatal besides leading to OHE tripping or damage to the Metro train/pantograph, thereby, resulting into service disruptions.

To ensure the safety of all Metro passengers and uninterrupted Metro services, DMRC also advises the public to enjoy kite flying in open spaces away from Metro lines," it added.

