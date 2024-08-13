Which countries share their Independence Day with India on August 15? Full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Independence Day 2024

On August 15, 1947, India broke free from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. This date is now celebrated annually as the country enters its 78th year of independence. But India is not alone in commemorating this date. Several other countries, each with their unique history of struggle and liberation, also celebrate their independence on August 15.

Liechtenstein: A small but wealthy nation

Liechtenstein, one of the world's smallest and richest countries, officially observes its National Day on August 15. The country gained independence from German rule in 1866, and the Principality declared August 15 as its National Day in 1940.

South Korea and North Korea: Shared Independence

Both South Korea and North Korea celebrate August 15 as their Independence Day, known respectively as ‘Gwangbokjeol’ and ‘Chogukhaebangui nal,’ translating to ‘the day the light returned’ and ‘liberation of the fatherland day.’ These nations were liberated from Japanese colonial rule, which had lasted for 35 years, in 1945.

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Celebrating freedom

The Democratic Republic of the Congo gained its independence from French colonial rule on August 15, 1960. This day is now celebrated as Congolese National Day, marking the end of 80 years of foreign rule.

Bahrain: Independence and celebration

Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf, declared its independence from British control on August 15, 1971. Despite this, Bahrain observes December 16 as its National Day, commemorating its overall national achievements.

India's legacy of freedom

On August 15, 1947, Lord Mountbatten, the last British Governor-General of India, enacted the Indian Independence Act, marking the end of British rule and the partition of India into two nations—India and Pakistan. Every year, the Prime Minister of India unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi, celebrating the day with the entire nation.

