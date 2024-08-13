3,000 police officers, 700 AI-based cameras: How Red Fort getting ready for Independence Day – Take a look

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic in Delhi.

Independence Day 2024: As India is all set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day this year, massive preparations are underway at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his speech. With tight security arrangements, a video from the news agency ANI provided a brief glimpse into the preparations at the historic Red Fort.

The Independence Day this year will be celebrated with the theme, “Viksit Bharat,” as it underscores the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Take a look at security arrangement at Red Fort

In preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police beefed up security arrangements by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in the national capital.

Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets.

On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

Snipers, elite SWAT commandos to be deployed

In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, police said.

"Multiple layers of security arrangements will be in place in Red Fort.

We have already procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Police said that these cameras will have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing police to identify anyone from a distance. These cameras will be installed in and around the fort.

The cameras with AI-based facial recognition and video analytic systems will ensure foolproof security, the officer said, adding that more than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Mughal-era fort when Modi addresses the nation.

Police will also use a smartphone-based application to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, an officer said.

Wanted terrorist arrested

Recently, Delhi Police arrested a wanted terrorist, a member of the Pune module of ISIS, on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Cell arrested Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a resident of Daryaganj here, from a location near Ganga Baksh Marg at the Delhi-Faridabad border.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to Ali's arrest. It is suspected that Ali was conducting reconnaissance for a possible attack on some VIPs based in Delhi-NCR, police had said.