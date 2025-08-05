CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on new norms post 'Operation Sindoor': Nations will use force without declaring war CDS Gen Anil Chauhan said modern wars are becoming short, targeted, and politically motivated without formal declarations. Referring to Operation Sindoor as a model, he warned that geographical boundaries won’t protect terrorists, even inside Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday said that modern warfare is rapidly evolving, where nations are increasingly inclined to use force to achieve political objectives without officially declaring war. Speaking at a security forum, Chauhan underscored the blurring lines between war and peace and cited India's recent "Operation Sindoor" as a defining example of this shift.

“War and politics are closely related. Wars are often fought to achieve political purposes. Today, we see very short, precise wars—like in Operation Sindoor—where political goals are achieved through rapid and targeted action,” he said.

Without naming Pakistan directly, the CDS asserted that geographical boundaries will no longer shield terrorist elements. “Terrorists can no longer hide anywhere, even inside Pakistan’s territory. They will be targeted. We are prepared to act decisively against any act of violence,” he warned.

Operation Sindoor: A new doctrine of precision warfare

Operation Sindoor, conducted recently by Indian forces, involved a high-speed, high-impact precision strike. The mission, according to Chauhan, did not aim to capture territory or involve civilian populations but was designed to deliver a decisive blow within a very short timeframe. “It was about speed and tempo. It created a huge impact without traditional ground engagement,” he said.

Chauhan explained that such modern operations reflect a shift away from conventional warfare, where large bombs or protracted engagements dominate. “We can no longer rely on just 500 kg bombs. The time has come for heavier, more effective payloads and more precise targeting,” he said, indicating future readiness.

The new normal: War without declaration

CDS Chauhan highlighted two major trends shaping military thinking. First, the increasing use of force without formal war declarations, as nations seek to meet political ends swiftly. Second, the diminishing distinction between war and peace. “Conflicts may not start with formal announcements anymore. This is the reality of today’s strategic environment,” he said.

His remarks point to a new military doctrine that embraces swift, covert, and high-impact operations, an approach that signals India’s readiness to act without hesitation in a volatile geopolitical landscape.