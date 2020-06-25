Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBSE Exams cancelled: 'Aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalon mein'; Twitter explodes with funny reactions (Image only for representation)

CBSE Exams cancelled: The CBSE Board cancelled class 10 and class 12 examination for the year 2020. The exams were to be held between July 1 and July 15. But now, owing to the situation created by coronavirus pandemic, the exams will be carried out at a later date. The decision to cancel CBSE exams has come as bad news for some, but for others, the decision may be comforting as it gives them more time to prepare.

Any news report has to be careful in its words while reporting any development. But Twitter folks have all the liberty in world to poke fun at any news. Cancellation of CBSE exams was no exception and soon after the news broke, Twitter was exploding with funny reactions.

Backbenchers vs toppers:

There's always a love-hate relationship between backbenchers and toppers. However, cancellation of exams seems to have separated them in two different groups.

Wisdom-e-Babubhaiyya:

It's funny how a fictional but immensely funny character keeps on popping up almost two decades after its first appearance on silver screen. You can actually hear Baburao Ganpatrao Apte's voice while reading any meme of his

Because I'm happyy:

Board exams are an event that's set in stone in the life of any student. And when this inevitable thing gets cancelled...

* #CBSE exams gets cancelled* pic.twitter.com/dX7icb5UAi — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 25, 2020

A topper's grief:

For those who are super prepared, cancellation of exam is something very frustrating

#CBSE



Students who studied seriously for upcoming exams : pic.twitter.com/eeCMrKG57l — Truth Step (@step_truth) June 25, 2020

Maine Kya Paap Kiya?

This is how people who've already given boards are feeling right now.

#CBSE planning to cancel boards

People who have already given boards in past : pic.twitter.com/2960BwkdbA — Vaidehey (@Vaidehiflix) June 23, 2020

And this is what CBSE students are feeling for other boards

#cbse cancel 10th and 12th class exam

Cbse students to other state board students: pic.twitter.com/ZNhkp1ZM1p — Mukesh Gehlot (@MukeshG52517529) June 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Bane or a boon?

This can probably never be an actual essay topic in a real exam but the pandemic has surely come to help some people.

Decision wasn't taken like this but this is too funny to not share:

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage