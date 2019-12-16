Image Source : PTI CAA protests: Agra on high alert amid tensions in neighbouring cities

The Agra district administration has taken a series of measures to stall snowballing of tension from neighbouring Aligarh which was on the boil against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). All incoming vehicles were being screened and the movement of a large number of identified trouble makers was being monitored.

District magistrate N.G. Ravi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bablu Kumar, Inspector General (IG) Satish Ganesh, has been visiting different parts of the city late in the night.

The city has been divided into five zones and 15 sectors, each put under the charge of a senior official.

"If need requires, internet services could be suspended," a senior official indicated.

The police cyber cell was keeping an eye on social media posts to check rumor-mongering.

Digital volunteer groups were assisting the security agencies.

