Uttar Pradesh: Cop gets rewarded for checking Bulandshahr DM's car during lockdown

A police constable stopped a car, pulled up two occupants for violating lockdown norms and then let them off with a stern warning. The incident took place in Bulandshahr on Monday and the constable Arun Kumar had no inkling that the man on the backseat was District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, who was on a surprise check. The constable came to know about the identity of the officer when, hours later, he received an appreciation letter from the District Magistrate and Rs 2,000 from the SSP.

"Constable Arun Kumar stopped the car at Sikandrabad and told the occupants that venturing without a valid pass is a violation of the lockdown. He also said that three persons were not allowed in a car. He let them pass with a warning that their vehicle will be fined if they were found violating norms again," Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar said.

"We were happy to know that the constable is discharging his duties sincerely in such trying times and so we decided to reward him with an appreciation letter and token amount," the SSP said.

