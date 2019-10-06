State Dept. will follow law in impeachment inquiry: Mike Pompeo | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 6, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
'Sarbat Da Bhala' motorcycle rally on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, began from Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib till Gurudwara Dera Kar Sewa Kalandri Gate in Karnal(Haryana). It has been organized by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee(DSGMC)
USAID has presented the annual 'Inclusive Health Access Award' to Indian NGO Piramal Swasthya in recognition of its efforts to provide comprehensive primary healthcare through community outreach programmes and telemedicine services to the unserved and underserved sections of the society.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday the State Department intends to follow the law in the House impeachment investigation and vigorously defended President Donald Trump, dismissing questions about the president’s attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate a Democratic political rival.
Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday launched eco-friendly green crackers, ahead of #Diwali. These crackers, which have been manufactured in India,and as per the direction of the Supreme Court, will now be available in the market for sale. pic.twitter.com/BMXh0upMzb— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019
