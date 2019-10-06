Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
State Dept. will follow law in impeachment inquiry: Mike Pompeo | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 6, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2019 8:23 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 6, 2019. 

 

Live updates : Breaking News October 6-2019

  • Oct 06, 2019 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi: 'Sarbat Da Bhala' motorcycle rally on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

    'Sarbat Da Bhala' motorcycle rally on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, began from Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib till Gurudwara Dera Kar Sewa Kalandri Gate in Karnal(Haryana). It has been organized by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee(DSGMC)

     

  • Oct 06, 2019 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    USAID recognises Indian NGO for making healthcare accessible, affordable

    USAID has presented the annual 'Inclusive Health Access Award' to Indian NGO Piramal Swasthya in recognition of its efforts to provide comprehensive primary healthcare through community outreach programmes and telemedicine services to the unserved and underserved sections of the society.

  • Oct 06, 2019 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    State Dept. will follow law in impeachment inquiry: Mike Pompeo

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday the State Department intends to follow the law in the House impeachment investigation and vigorously defended President Donald Trump, dismissing questions about the president’s attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate a Democratic political rival.

  • Oct 06, 2019 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan launches eco-friendly green crackers

