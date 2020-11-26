Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2020 8:07 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 60.7 million, including   1,426,734 fatalities. As many as  42,028,241 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Nov 26, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Security deployed at Delhi-Faridabad border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march

  • Nov 26, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Aligarh: Family alleges newborn baby died due to hospital's negligence, DM orders probe

    A family in Aligarh's Pilkhuni alleged that their newborn baby died due to hospital's negligence & her body had animal bite marks on it. Child's uncle said, "She was born healthy but when they showed her to us after an hour, she was dead. She also had animal bite marks on her face".

    "DM has ordered a probe. Deputy CMO of the hospital and SHO are also investigating",said Pankaj Kumar, SDM Aligarh.

     

  • Nov 26, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    People in Gilgit-Baltistan protests alleging the Assembly election was rigged

  • Nov 26, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Cyclone Nivar: Puducherry continues to receive rainfall

