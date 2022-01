Two startups supported by DBT-BIRAC have received the World Bank Group and the Consumer Technology Association's Global Women's Health Tech Awards, which recognises innovative startups that leverage technology to improve women's health and safety in emerging markets. The two startups supported by the Department of Biotechnology's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (DBT-BIRAC) are NIRAMAI Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd. and Inn Accel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. As per a statement by the World Bank, this year the Awards attracted more than 70 companies from 35 countries, which submitted their innovative products and services under three categories: reproductive health and pregnancy, general women's and adolescent health, and women safety and security. NIRAMAI Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd, a recipient of BIRAC's Women in Entrepreneurial Research Award 2019, was selected for its novel software-based medical device that in a simple and private way on women of all age groups, detects early-stage breast cancer and breast densities addressing a critical unmet need in cancer screening.