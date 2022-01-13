Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Gangster Suresh Pujari, currently in custody of Mumbai ATS, hospitalised after testing Covid positive
  • Another UP minister, Dharam Singh Saini, resigns from Yogi cabinet ahead of Assembly polls
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Punjab elections: Not running for any post, tweets Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab elections: Not running for any post, tweets Navjot Singh Sidhu

A couple of days ago, Navjot Singh Sidhu in a presser while responding to a media query asked, "who said the Congress high command will decide the next CM? It will be the people of the state who will choose it."

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 18:01 IST
Punjab Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Image Source : PTI

Punjab Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he is not running for any post in the upcoming elections but the fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab-like terminates and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians. Sidhu's statement has come at a time when less than a month has left for the assembly election in the state.

A couple of days, Sidhu in a presser while responding to a media query asked, "who said the Congress high command will decide the next CM? It will be people of the state who will choose it."

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News