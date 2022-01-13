Punjab elections: Not running for any post, tweets Navjot Singh Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he is not running for any post in the upcoming elections but the fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab-like terminates and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians. Sidhu's statement has come at a time when less than a month has left for the assembly election in the state.

A couple of days, Sidhu in a presser while responding to a media query asked, "who said the Congress high command will decide the next CM? It will be people of the state who will choose it."