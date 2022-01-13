Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cases are surging due to new Omicron variant, vaccines best bet to fight Covid, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the COVID-19 situation. PM Modi said Omicron is rapidly spreading and is more transmissible. Prime Minister also asked states to stay alerted and ensure to avoid panic.

"Compared to previous variants Omicron is rapidly spreading...it's more transmissible...Our health experts are assessing the situation. It's clear that we have to stay alert, but also ensure to avoid panic," PM Modi said during the meeting with states over COVID situation.

"Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to states has been utilized well with many states strengthening their health infrastructure. Center & states need to follow this pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach this time too," PM Modi said.

Manipur Chief Minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that he was in a video conference chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss issues pertaining to the emerging situation of COVID-19 in the country.

"I sincerely appeal all to follow COVID appropriate behaviours and help keep covid-19 away," he added.

The meeting was being held in the wake of steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the wake of emergence of Omicron variant. The Prime Minister had chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 through a video conference.

The PM had stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level.

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.

