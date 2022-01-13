Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: Govt issues Helpline numbers | Details

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in a meeting with PM Modi on the Covid situation in the country, left the meeting after the news and has issued instructions to the district administration for relief and rescue work.

Bikaner Express train derailed near New Domohani railway station at around 5 pm. At least 12 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed in West Bengal. The accident took place near New Domohani railway station.

Here is the helpline number issued by the railway department - 8134054999

