Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Gangster Suresh Pujari, currently in custody of Mumbai ATS, hospitalised after testing Covid positive
  • Another UP minister, Dharam Singh Saini, resigns from Yogi cabinet ahead of Assembly polls
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: Govt issues Helpline numbers | Details

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: Govt issues Helpline numbers | Details

 At least 5 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed in West Bengal. The accident took place near New Domohani railway station.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Guwahati Published on: January 13, 2022 18:15 IST
helpline numbers
Image Source : @ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in a meeting with PM Modi on the Covid situation in the country, left the meeting after the news and has issued instructions to the district administration for relief and rescue work.

 

Bikaner Express train derailed near New Domohani railway station at around 5 pm. At least 12 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed in West Bengal. The accident took place near New Domohani railway station.

Here is the helpline number issued by the railway department - 8134054999

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in a meeting with PM Modi on the Covid situation in the country, left the meeting after the news and has issued instructions to the district administration for relief and rescue work.

Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derails near Domohani in West Bengal | LIVE Updates

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News