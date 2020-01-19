People who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India: Pratap Sarangi | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 19, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
The Yemeni Houthis pounded a military training base in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday with missiles, killing at least 30 servicemen, according to Saudi media.
According to a local military source, the attack killed 24 soldiers and injured 20 others.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that shooting training centres for police will be set up in every district.
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi in Surat, Gujarat said, "Those who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India."
Hitting back at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his "two children policy" demand, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the real problem in this country is unemployment, not population.
"Shame on you! I am having more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS has always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled. This country's real problem is unemployment, not the population," said Owaisi while addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad ahead of the Telangana Municipal elections.
