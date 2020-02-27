Secretary-General is very saddened by reports of casualties following protests in Delhi: UN | Live

US Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark R Warner (D-VA), co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, issued statement following President Donald Trump’s visit to India saying, 'We welcome the commitments made by United States and India during President Trump’s recent visit'.

The statement further says, '2 countries(India-US) agreed to continue working together to ensure free&open Indo-Pacific region, secure 5G & open internet, increase our defence trade, strengthen our energy partnership, expand counterterrorism, maritime, cyber,& space cooperation'.