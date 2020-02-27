Thursday, February 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Secretary-General is very saddened by reports of casualties following protests in Delhi: UN | Live
Live now

Secretary-General is very saddened by reports of casualties following protests in Delhi: UN | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 27, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2020 8:10 IST
Breaking News February 27

Breaking News February 27

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 27, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News February 27

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 27, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Secretary-General is very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi: UN

    Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General on Delhi Violence said: "Secretary-General is very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi. As he has done in similar circumstances, he calls for maximum restraint and for violence to be avoided."

     

  • Feb 27, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Globemaster landed at 6:45 am today from China with 112 evacuees

    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Globemaster landed at 6:45 am today from China with 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals. All evacuees will be taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi after their thermal screening. 

  • Feb 27, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Koodathayi serial murders accused Jolly attempts suicide in jail

    Kozhikode Police: Koodathayi serial murders accused Jolly attempts suicide in jail, admitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist. More details awaited

  • Feb 27, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    China reports 29 more Coronavirus deaths, lowest in almost a month

    China reports 29 more Coronavirus deaths, lowest in almost a month.

  • Feb 27, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Entry to country for purpose of Umrah is temporarily suspended: Saudi Arabia

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia: Entry to the country for the purpose of Umrah (pilgrimage) and/or visiting the Prophet's mosque in Medina is temporarily suspended.

  • Feb 27, 2020 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Appreciate facilitation of Japanese authorities: EAM

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "Air India flight landed in Delhi from Tokyo (Japan),carrying 119 Indians and 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal,South Africa and Peru who were quarantined on board Diamond Princess ship due to COVID-19. Appreciate facilitation of Japanese authorities."

  • Feb 27, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We welcome commitments made by United States and India during President Trump’s recent visit: US Senators

    US Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark R Warner (D-VA), co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, issued statement following President Donald Trump’s visit to India saying, 'We welcome the commitments made by United States and India during President Trump’s recent visit'.

    The statement further says, '2 countries(India-US) agreed to continue working together to ensure free&open Indo-Pacific region, secure 5G & open internet, increase our defence trade, strengthen our energy partnership, expand counterterrorism, maritime, cyber,& space cooperation'.

Top News

Latest News