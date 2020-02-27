Secretary-General is very saddened by reports of casualties following protests in Delhi: UN | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 27, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 27, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General on Delhi Violence said: "Secretary-General is very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi. As he has done in similar circumstances, he calls for maximum restraint and for violence to be avoided."
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Globemaster landed at 6:45 am today from China with 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals. All evacuees will be taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi after their thermal screening.
Kozhikode Police: Koodathayi serial murders accused Jolly attempts suicide in jail, admitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist. More details awaited
China reports 29 more Coronavirus deaths, lowest in almost a month.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia: Entry to the country for the purpose of Umrah (pilgrimage) and/or visiting the Prophet's mosque in Medina is temporarily suspended.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "Air India flight landed in Delhi from Tokyo (Japan),carrying 119 Indians and 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal,South Africa and Peru who were quarantined on board Diamond Princess ship due to COVID-19. Appreciate facilitation of Japanese authorities."
US Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark R Warner (D-VA), co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, issued statement following President Donald Trump’s visit to India saying, 'We welcome the commitments made by United States and India during President Trump’s recent visit'.
The statement further says, '2 countries(India-US) agreed to continue working together to ensure free&open Indo-Pacific region, secure 5G & open internet, increase our defence trade, strengthen our energy partnership, expand counterterrorism, maritime, cyber,& space cooperation'.
Top News
Latest News