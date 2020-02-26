Pune: Ex-MLC Anil Bhosale held for fraud at bank | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 26, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Case registered against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for his provocative statement 'why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad' at an event yesterday. Further investigation underway.
People in Madurai's Nelpettai area held a protest on Tuesday against the CAA violence in Delhi.
#WATCH Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur to review the security situation in different parts of North-East Delhi, on the intervening night of 25-26 February. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/9eJ7IHC92O— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
Union Cabinet meeting to take place today in New Delhi
GSLV-F10 is scheduled to launch Geo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 on 5th March 2020 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota: ISRO
