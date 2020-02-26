Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  4. Pune: Ex-MLC Anil Bhosale held for fraud at bank | Live Updates
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2020 6:06 IST
Breaking News February 26
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 26, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News February 26

  • Feb 26, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Hyderabad Police registers case against Imran Pratapgarhi

    Case registered against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for his provocative statement 'why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad' at an event yesterday. Further investigation underway.

  • Feb 26, 2020 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Tamil Nadu: Protest held in Madurai against Delhi violence

    People in Madurai's Nelpettai area held a protest on Tuesday against the CAA violence in Delhi. 

  • Feb 26, 2020 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    NSA Ajit Doval personally reviewed the situation in Delhi overnight

  • Feb 26, 2020 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Union Cabinet meeting to take place today in New Delhi

    Union Cabinet meeting to take place today in New Delhi

  • Feb 26, 2020 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    ISRO to launch new Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

    GSLV-F10 is scheduled to launch Geo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 on 5th March 2020 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota: ISRO

