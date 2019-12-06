Jammu & Kashmir highway closed due to landslide in Ramban | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 06, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to a landslide in Ramban district that left over 1,000 vehicles stranded,
A film actress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a group of unidentified youths for harassing her last night in Salt Lake area in the northern fringes of the city, police said. The accused are yet to be arrested.
In her complaint lodged at Bidhan Nagar (North) police station, the actress said she was harassed by a group of car-borne youths last night while returning home in Salt Lake.
Two persons died on the spot when their two-wheeler rammed into a truck on Kalyan-Badlapur highway in the district in the early hours of Thursday,
All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Friday in view of law and order situation, officials said on Thursday. December 6 marks the 17th anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition in Ayodhya.
Nine government officials including two Rajasthan Administrative Service officers were suspended on Thursday for the alleged dereliction of duty in implementing various welfare schemes of the state, official sources said. Three other employees were also issued charge sheet for dereliction of duty, they said.
The action was taken on directions by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday who reviewed the implementation of various schemes and programmes through video conferencing with district collectors, they said.
