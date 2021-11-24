Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Boraki railway station to be renamed as Greater Noida railway station

Boraki railway station to be renamed as Greater Noida railway station

Boraki railway station will soon be renamed as the Greater Noida railway station. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2021 11:00 IST
Boraki railway station to be renamed as Greater Noida
Image Source : INDIARAILINFO

Boraki railway station to be renamed as Greater Noida railway station

The Boraki railway station in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh will soon be known as Greater Noida Station. Boraki is a part of the Dadri block and comes next to the Dadri railway station on the Delhi-Howrah rail route.

The government has plans to redevelop the Boraki as a major railway station and start trains for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. 

The government will create a multi-modal transport hub in Boraki over an area of 400 acres and make necessary infrastructure to promote industrial and commercial growth.

Once the modal transport hub becomes operational in Boraki, it will act as the transit hub for people travelling to eastern states. 

The new station will also decongest New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Delhi railway stations. A number of trains bound for eastern states will originate from and terminate at Boraki.

The government has also planned to develop a metro station and an interstate bus terminal in Boraki. It will also be linked to Delhi's IGI Airport through high-speed metro rail which will pass through Pari Chowk, Badarpur, Delhi, Tughlakabad, Khanpur, Delhi and Mehrauli.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News