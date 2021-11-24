Follow us on Image Source : INDIARAILINFO Boraki railway station to be renamed as Greater Noida railway station

The Boraki railway station in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh will soon be known as Greater Noida Station. Boraki is a part of the Dadri block and comes next to the Dadri railway station on the Delhi-Howrah rail route.

The government has plans to redevelop the Boraki as a major railway station and start trains for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The government will create a multi-modal transport hub in Boraki over an area of 400 acres and make necessary infrastructure to promote industrial and commercial growth.

Once the modal transport hub becomes operational in Boraki, it will act as the transit hub for people travelling to eastern states.

The new station will also decongest New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Delhi railway stations. A number of trains bound for eastern states will originate from and terminate at Boraki.

The government has also planned to develop a metro station and an interstate bus terminal in Boraki. It will also be linked to Delhi's IGI Airport through high-speed metro rail which will pass through Pari Chowk, Badarpur, Delhi, Tughlakabad, Khanpur, Delhi and Mehrauli.

