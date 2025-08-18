After Delhi Public School, 2 more schools report bomb threats in national capital The Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka received a bomb threat call on Monday. All students and staff have been evacuated.

New Delhi:

Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka received a bomb threat call on Monday. Students and staff have been moved out safely as a precautionary measure. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed that police teams and bomb disposal squads have arrived at the scene and are currently conducting a thorough search of the campus. According to Delhi police, the threat mail has been received through a Gmail ID and was sent to many schools.

Two more schools have informed Delhi police about such emails. Modern Convent School, Sector-4, Dwarka, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka, said officials.

A parent says, "We received a message from the school to take the children back. They did not tell the reason. So we have come here to take back our child."

Over 40 schools had received bomb threats

A major security scare unfolded across Bengaluru in July when 40 private schools received a bomb threat email. The email warned of explosives planted in classrooms, leading police, bomb disposal units, and emergency services to carry out extensive search operations. Schools in areas such as RR Nagar and Kengeri were among those targeted. However no explosives were found.

The sender claimed to have planted Trinitrotoluene (TNT) in multiple classrooms and warned of catastrophic consequences. “I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive,” the email read. “I will gladly laugh when I watch the news… only to see the parents show up at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.”

Repeated bomb threats spark safety concerns

Though all previous threats have turned out to be hoaxes, the repeating incidents have heightened tensions among parents and school officials.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi came down heavily on the Centre and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led civic administration last month, stating, “Think of the trauma that children, parents, and teachers are going through. BJP controls all four engines of governance in Delhi, yet fails to ensure safety and security for our children. Shocking!”

Precautionary evacuations will continue to be the standard protocol until each threat is thoroughly verified, officials have confirmed. Investigations are currently ongoing to identify the source of Sunday’s bomb threat call to DPS Dwarka.